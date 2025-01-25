Ariel Hukporti Injury: Returns from G League

The Knicks recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Hukporti will rejoin the Knicks ahead of Saturday's game against the Kings, but it's unclear if he'll actually be available after he sat out Friday in Westchester's 123-109 win over the Maine Celtics due to an illness. Even if he's healthy enough to play Saturday, Hukporti is unlikely to be included in the rotation.