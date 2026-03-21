Ariel Hukporti News: Assigned to G League

New York assigned Hukporti to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Hukporti will join the G League club ahead of the last few regular-season games. Having failed to find a place in the parent team's rotation over the last three contests, Hukporti could have a chance to produce and gain confidence in the second-tier league. He previously made three appearances (two starts) for Westchester, averaging 17.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.