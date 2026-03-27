Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

New York assigned Hukporti to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Friday.

Hukporti has failed to make an impact for the NBA club over the past month, offering a depth option for the Knicks. The center is now back in the G League, where he posted a double-double of 34 points and 10 rebounds in his last appearance, so he'll look to remain productive if he plays in Westchester's regular-season finale against the Windy City Bulls on Saturday.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
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