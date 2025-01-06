Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Brought back from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 4:07pm

The Knicks recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.

Hukporti will rejoin the parent club ahead of its matchup against the Magic on Monday. With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed as questionable for the contest, Hukporti could be needed in the rotation Monday. The rookie is a member of the Knicks' 15-man roster, though he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Dec. 19.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now