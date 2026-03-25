Ariel Hukporti News: Called up to NBA
The Knicks recalled Hukporti from the G League on Thursday.
Hukporti will join the big-league club after a stint with the Westchester Knicks of the G League. The second-year big man has appeared in 49 NBA games, averaging 1.8 points and 2.8 rebounds across 8.9 minutes. With the Knicks frontcourt at full health, Hukporti likely won't see any meaningful playing time.
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