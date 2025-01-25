Fantasy Basketball
Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 12:26pm

Hukporti (illness) didn't play in Westchester's 123-109 win over Maine on Friday. Following Friday's contest, the Knicks recalled the rookie big man from the G League.

Hukporti is currently dealing with an illness which forced him to miss Friday's victory. The rookie second-round pick is averaging 6.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists across seven outings with Westchester and should continue to split his time between the NBA and G League once healthy.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
