Ariel Hukporti News: Headed to bench
Hukporti will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1 against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) skipped the Knicks' regular-season finale, but both those guys will be back in action Saturday, which could make it tough for Hukporti to get into the rotation. As a reserve this season, Hukporti has averaged 1.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game.
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