Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Increased role Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Hukporti closed Sunday's 144-114 victory over the 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with five points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes.

Hukporti logged double-digit minutes for just the third time this postseason, taking advantage of the fact that the game was done and dusted early. Although his role is likely to remain very limited, it is worth noting that opposing teams have started to go in the direction of fouling Mitchel Robinson. Should this continue, Hukporti could be called upon in specific situations, given that he is at least somewhat reliable from the free-throw line.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ariel Hukporti See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ariel Hukporti See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
29 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, January 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, January 23
Rotowire Staff
108 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 21
Rotowire Staff
110 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Joe Mayo
117 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 13
Rotowire Staff
118 days ago