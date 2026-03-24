Ariel Hukporti News: Joins G League club
The Knicks assigned Hukporti to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.
New York will host New Orleans on Tuesday in a game that tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET, but Hukporti looks like he'll instead suit up for Westchester in its road game against the Long Island Nets, which begins at 7 p.m. Even if he had stuck around with the NBA club, Hukporti was unlikely to be featured in the rotation Tuesday while Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson are both available.
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