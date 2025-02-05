Ariel Hukporti News: Logs 19 minutes in win
Hukporti totaled six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 victory over the Raptors.
Hukporti played a season-high 19 minutes, seemingly moving ahead of Jericho Sims in the rotation. With Precious Achiuwa playing as the starting power forward, Hukporti slid in as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Although his production was quite modest, it is something to monitor moving forward given the shallow rotation typically utilized in New York.
