Ariel Hukporti News: Makes cameo late in Game 3

Hukporti played the final 2:06 of Saturday's 115-93 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, tallying two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds.

After tearing the meniscus in his left knee Feb. 26 and requiring surgery, Hukporti missed the final 24 games of the regular season, but he was cleared ahead of the Knicks' postseason run. He didn't play at all during the Knicks' six-game, first-round series victory over the Pistons and went unused in tightly contested games against Boston in Game 1 and 2, but head coach Tom Thibodeau dusted off the rookie center in garbage time of the blowout Saturday. Hukporti is expected to remain outside of the rotation through the playoffs, so all of his future appearances are likely to come at the tail end of blowouts.