Ariel Hukporti News: Modest showing versus Toronto

Hukporti finished with eight points (4-4 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during Friday's 112-95 victory over the Raptors.

Hukporti didn't play in New York's' previous two contests heading into Friday night. While the 23-year-old narrowly missed his first double-digit scoring effort since the 132-101 win over the Wizards, it was still an above-average showing. With the Knicks locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, Hukporti might see extended action in Sunday's meeting with the Hornets. However, he likely won't see the floor much (if at all) throughout the postseason, barring injuries to Mitchell Robinson or Karl-Anthony Towns.