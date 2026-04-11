Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Modest showing versus Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hukporti finished with eight points (4-4 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during Friday's 112-95 victory over the Raptors.

Hukporti didn't play in New York's' previous two contests heading into Friday night. While the 23-year-old narrowly missed his first double-digit scoring effort since the 132-101 win over the Wizards, it was still an above-average showing. With the Knicks locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, Hukporti might see extended action in Sunday's meeting with the Hornets. However, he likely won't see the floor much (if at all) throughout the postseason, barring injuries to Mitchell Robinson or Karl-Anthony Towns.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ariel Hukporti See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ariel Hukporti See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, January 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, January 23
Rotowire Staff
78 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 21
Rotowire Staff
80 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Joe Mayo
87 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 13
Rotowire Staff
88 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
98 days ago