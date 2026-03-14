Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Playing for G League club Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

The Knicks assigned Hukporti to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) sidelined for Friday's 101-92 road win over the Pacers, Hukporti entered the rotation as the top backup to starting center Mitchell Robinson and finished with zero points, one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes. Hukporti will stick around in Indiana and suit up for Westchester during its game against the Noblesville Boom on Saturday, but expect him to rejoin the parent club ahead of its next game Sunday versus the Warriors at Madison Square Garden. If Towns ends up missing that contest, Hukporti will likely stick in the rotation again.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
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