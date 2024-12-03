Fantasy Basketball
Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Practices with G League squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

New York recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.

Westchester didn't have a game Monday, so Hukporti, Tyler Kolek and Precious Achiuwa joined the G League squad for practice and were recalled afterward. Playing time at the NBA level has been hard to come by for Hukporti, who's played double-digit minutes twice across eight appearances for New York.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
