Ariel Hukporti News: Practices with G League squad
New York recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
Westchester didn't have a game Monday, so Hukporti, Tyler Kolek and Precious Achiuwa joined the G League squad for practice and were recalled afterward. Playing time at the NBA level has been hard to come by for Hukporti, who's played double-digit minutes twice across eight appearances for New York.
