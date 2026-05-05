Ariel Hukporti News: Pulls down nine boards off bench
Hukporti supplied five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes during Monday's 137-98 victory over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, got into foul trouble in the first half, allowing Hukporti to see his most playing time of the postseason. Hukporti has appeared in just four of New York's past four contests, averaging 2.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 9.3 minutes per game in the 2026 playoffs.
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