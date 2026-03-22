Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Recalled from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Knicks recalled Hukporti from the G League on Sunday.

Hukporti has suited up in 48 games for New York this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game. While he'll be available Sunday, there are no guarantees he'll play.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
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