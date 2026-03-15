Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

New York recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Hukporti is back with the parent team after recording 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 25 minutes of G League play in the Westchester Knicks' loss to the Noblesville Boom on Saturday. However, the center is unlikely to see meaningful action in the main squad now that the usual starter Karl-Anthony Towns has recovered from a knee issue.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
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