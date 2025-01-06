Fantasy Basketball
Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Recalled to NBA on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 2:22pm

The Knicks recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.

Hukporti will rejoin the parent club ahead of its matchup against the Magic on Monday. The rookie is a member of the Knicks' 15-man roster, though he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Dec. 19. However, Hukporti could crack the rotation against Orlando if Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is sidelined.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
