Ariel Hukporti News: Recalled to NBA on Monday

The Knicks recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.

Hukporti will rejoin the parent club ahead of its matchup against the Magic on Monday. The rookie is a member of the Knicks' 15-man roster, though he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Dec. 19. However, Hukporti could crack the rotation against Orlando if Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is sidelined.