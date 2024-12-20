Fantasy Basketball
Ariel Hukporti

Ariel Hukporti News: Receives garbage-time run

RotoWire Staff

December 20, 2024

Hukporti (ankle) played the final 1:50 of Thursday's 133-107 win over the Timberwolves, finishing with one point (1-2 FT) and two rebounds.

Hukporti wasn't available for the Knicks' previous two games with a left ankle sprain, but he was given the green light to play Thursday and ended up seeing the court in the tail end of the blowout win. Though he's now healthy again, Hukporti will remain on the outside of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks

