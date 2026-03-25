Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Rejoins parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 3:17pm

The Knicks recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.

As expected, Hukporti will rejoin the Knicks ahead of their next game Thursday in Charlotte after a brief stint in the G League. The second-year big man suited up for Westchester in Tuesday's 114-104 win over the Long Island Nets, finishing with 32 points (13-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal in 37 minutes.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
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