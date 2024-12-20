Ariel Hukporti News: Returns to G League
The Knicks assigned Hukporti to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Friday.
Hukporti played two minutes in garbage time during the Knicks' 133-107 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday and finished with one point and two rebounds. Hukporti's lone G League game came against the College Park Skyhawks on Dec. 11, when he finished with two points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 14 minutes.
