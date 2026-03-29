Ariel Hukporti News: Returns to parent club

The Knicks recalled Hukporti from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Hukporti will be available for Sunday's game in Oklahoma City but isn't expected to be featured in the rotation. The second-year center suited up in Westchester's season finale Saturday, recording 32 points (13-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in a 123-121 win over the Windy City Bulls.