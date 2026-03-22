Ariel Hukporti News: Sees light minutes in G League

Hukporti registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block across 16 minutes Sunday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 141-131 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Hukporti made his fifth appearance of the season for the G League club, though his playing time was kept in check. New York presumably kept Hukporti's workload light to ensure that he'll be relatively fresh for the parent club's matchup with the Wizards later Sunday. He's officially being listed as questionable for the contest but will most likely be available off the bench.