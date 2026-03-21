Ariel Hukporti News: Sent to G League

The Knicks assigned Hukporti to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

After going unused off the bench in Friday's 93-92 win over the Nets, Hukporti will link up with Westchester and should get some playing time Saturday against the College Park Skyhawks. Expect the Knicks to recall Hukporti prior to their next game Sunday versus the Wizards at Madison Square Garden.