Ariel Hukporti headshot

Ariel Hukporti News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hukporti will start Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) will sit out New York's regular-season finale, opening the door for Hukporti to step into the starting five for the first time since Jan. 2. As a starter this season (four games), the second-year center has averaged 3.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks across 20.8 minutes per contest.

Ariel Hukporti
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ariel Hukporti See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ariel Hukporti See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, January 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, January 23
Rotowire Staff
79 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, January 21
Rotowire Staff
81 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Joe Mayo
88 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, January 13
Rotowire Staff
89 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
99 days ago