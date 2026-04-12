Ariel Hukporti News: Starting Sunday

Hukporti will start Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) will sit out New York's regular-season finale, opening the door for Hukporti to step into the starting five for the first time since Jan. 2. As a starter this season (four games), the second-year center has averaged 3.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks across 20.8 minutes per contest.