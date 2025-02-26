Ariel Hukporti News: Starting vs. Philadelphia

Hukporti is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

The Knicks will be without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle), so Hukporti is the next man up at center and will get the nod here. This will be the first start of the rookie's career in The Association. He's averaging 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks across 8.4 minutes per game in 24 contests off the bench this season.