Armaan Franklin News: Double-doubles in start

Franklin closed with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Although he turned the ball over a team-high three times, Franklin corralled 13 boards to pace the club during Sunday's start. Over his past five games (two starts), the Virginia product is averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.4 minutes.