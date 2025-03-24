Fantasy Basketball
Armaan Franklin headshot

Armaan Franklin News: Double-doubles in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 12:19pm

Franklin closed with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Although he turned the ball over a team-high three times, Franklin corralled 13 boards to pace the club during Sunday's start. Over his past five games (two starts), the Virginia product is averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.4 minutes.

Armaan Franklin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
