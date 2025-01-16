Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Armando Bacot headshot

Armando Bacot News: Adds 20 points vs. Rip City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Bacot registered 20 points (6-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks across 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 132-128 loss to the Rip City Remix.

Bacot did nearly all of his damage from beyond the arc, performing well above his season average of 1.6 made treys per game. He's reached the 20-point threshold in two of his last four appearances with the Hustle.

Armando Bacot
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now