Armando Bacot News: Adds 20 points vs. Rip City

Bacot registered 20 points (6-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks across 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 132-128 loss to the Rip City Remix.

Bacot did nearly all of his damage from beyond the arc, performing well above his season average of 1.6 made treys per game. He's reached the 20-point threshold in two of his last four appearances with the Hustle.