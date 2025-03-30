Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Armando Bacot headshot

Armando Bacot News: Dominant against Mexico City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Bacot registered 31 points (13-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 119-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bacot delivered a remarkable effort in his final outing of the 2024-25 season, earning his fourth- and second-most points and rebounds, respectively, in that period. The center enjoyed consistent playing time throughout the campaign, averaging 16.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.1 minutes per game.

Armando Bacot
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now