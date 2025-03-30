Armando Bacot News: Dominant against Mexico City

Bacot registered 31 points (13-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 119-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bacot delivered a remarkable effort in his final outing of the 2024-25 season, earning his fourth- and second-most points and rebounds, respectively, in that period. The center enjoyed consistent playing time throughout the campaign, averaging 16.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.1 minutes per game.