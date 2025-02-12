Armando Bacot News: Dominant performance in G League

Bacot recorded 35 points (13-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 129-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bacot's offensive effort led his team to victory in a solid display. He topped 30 points for the first time in 32 games during the 2024-25 campaign, and the double-double increased his count to 13, which is the eighth-highest figure in the G League over that period. He has been a consistent starter and shooter, earning most of his scoring output from short-range shots.