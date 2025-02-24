Armando Bacot News: Double-double in G League win

Bacot tallied 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes Monday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 115-107 win over the Maine Celtics.

Bacot led the Hustle in rebounds Sunday and registered his third double-double since the beginning of February. He has averaged 18.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 steals over 29.6 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.