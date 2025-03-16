Armando Bacot News: Double-doubles in G League

Bacot produced 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 130-116 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Bacot has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine appearances. However, this was the first time the big man grabbed double-digit rebounds since March 1. Across 44 G League appearances, Bacot has averaged 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game.