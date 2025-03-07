Armando Bacot News: Drops 31 points in G League

Bacot tallied 31 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 128-124 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Bacot was Thursday's leading scorer, and his five made threes were his most in a G League game since Jan. 15 (six). He's taken on a larger scoring role as of late, and over his last five G League outings, he has averaged 23.6 points on 55.7 percent shooting (including 46.2 percent from three on 5.2 3PA/G), 12.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 31.2 minutes per game.