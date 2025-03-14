Armando Bacot News: Leading scorer in G League loss
Bacot played 31 minutes Thursday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 132-118 loss versus Long Island and tallied 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and one assist.
Bacot had a strong outing despite the loss, leading the team in points scored and finishing just one rebound shy of recording a double-double, although he did turn the ball over a team-high six times. He is now averaging 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 43 games played this season.
Armando Bacot
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now