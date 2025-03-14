Fantasy Basketball
Armando Bacot headshot

Armando Bacot News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 10:47am

Bacot played 31 minutes Thursday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 132-118 loss versus Long Island and tallied 26 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and one assist.

Bacot had a strong outing despite the loss, leading the team in points scored and finishing just one rebound shy of recording a double-double, although he did turn the ball over a team-high six times. He is now averaging 16.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 43 games played this season.

