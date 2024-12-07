Armando Bacot News: Leading scorer in loss

Bacot logged 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 36 minutes Friday during the Hustle's 114-100 loss to Austin.

Bacot scored a season-high 21 points during Friday's loss while connecting on 53.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. The former UNC Tar Heel is now averaging 12.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists across his first 11 outings in the G League.