Armando Bacot News: Monster double-double

Bacot posted 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Bacot struggled from the field but finished as Memphis' third-leading scorer behind Miles Norris and Lucas Williamson. Bacot also recorded a game high in rebounds, pulling down 18 of the Hustle's 38 boards.