Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Armando Bacot headshot

Armando Bacot News: Monster double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Bacot recorded 34 points (13-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 25 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 115-109 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Bacot finished one point shy of his season high and grabbed at least 20 rebounds for the first time during the campaign. He's averaging 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game across 37 G League appearances.

Armando Bacot
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now