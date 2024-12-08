Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Armando Bacot headshot

Armando Bacot News: Nabs double-double in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Bacot posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 100-96 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Bacot led the club in both points and rebounds while logging another double-double. The UNC product has been solid through 12 G League Tip-Off Tournament outings (11 starts) for the Memphis Hustle, during which he has averaged 12.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 31.3 minutes per game.

Armando Bacot
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now