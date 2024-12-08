Armando Bacot News: Nabs double-double in G League win

Bacot posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 100-96 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Bacot led the club in both points and rebounds while logging another double-double. The UNC product has been solid through 12 G League Tip-Off Tournament outings (11 starts) for the Memphis Hustle, during which he has averaged 12.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 31.3 minutes per game.