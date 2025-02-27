Armando Bacot News: Posts another double-double

Bacot registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes Wednesday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 120-108 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Bacot was impressive on the offensive end of the court, knocking down 60.0 percent of his tries while collecting three offensive boards. The North Carolina product continues to offer up impressive production as a scorer and on the glass, securing a double-double in back-to-back appearances.