Armando Bacot News: Records third double-double

Bacot registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes Wednesday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 123-118 win over the Osceola Magic.

Bacot posted his third double-double of the 2024-25 season and has now scored in double figures in each of his first five games of the year. He's caught fire from downtown recently, knocking down six of his last 11 attempts over his last two appearances.