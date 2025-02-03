Armando Bacot News: Secures G League double-double

Bacot finished with 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 24 minutes Monday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 147-118 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Bacot collected his first double-double since Jan. 20 and continued his impressive shooting from downtown in the victory. He's now 6-for-13 from deep over his last two contests and has also recorded a swat in each appearance.