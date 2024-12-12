Armando Bacot News: Solid scoring output in victory

Bacot finished with 25 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 112-101 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bacot stood out for his shooting accuracy during his eighth consecutive G League start. The 25 points are a new season-high mark for him while raising his average to 13.8 points per game, which represent the fifth-highest figure on the team over the current campaign.