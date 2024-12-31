Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Armando Bacot headshot

Armando Bacot News: Strong double-double not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 2:52pm

Bacot posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 134-111 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Bacot has been a double-double machine in the G League for Memphis. He continues to be virtually automatic with double-digit points and rebounds, averaging 14.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season.

Armando Bacot
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now