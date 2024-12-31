Armando Bacot News: Strong double-double not enough
Bacot posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 134-111 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.
Bacot has been a double-double machine in the G League for Memphis. He continues to be virtually automatic with double-digit points and rebounds, averaging 14.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season.
Armando Bacot
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now