Armando Bacot News: Strong double-double not enough

Bacot posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 134-111 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Bacot has been a double-double machine in the G League for Memphis. He continues to be virtually automatic with double-digit points and rebounds, averaging 14.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season.