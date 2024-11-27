Armel Traore News: Dominant in G League win

Traore played 39 minutes Tuesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 95-85 win over San Diego and logged 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 22 rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

Traore was dominant for South Bay Tuesday as his 22 rebounds serve as new season high for the 21-year-old. The two-way player also managed to rack up his third double-double of the year in just six games played.