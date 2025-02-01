Armel Traore News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Traore recorded 27 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes Friday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 127-125 overtime loss to the Texas Legends.

Traore was locked in as a scorer in this one, knocking down 53.3 percent of his shots from the field while leading his team with seven attempts from the charity stripe. He also secured a team-high 10 rebounds, marking his best effort since Jan. 7 against Delaware.