Armel Traore News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Traore played 33 minutes Sunday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 116-98 loss versus Stockton and compiled 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist.

Traore led South Bay in scoring during Sunday's loss while converting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. The two-way player has now finished with a double-digit point total in all four of his appearances in the G League so far this season.