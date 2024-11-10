Armel Traore News: Logs double-double in G League

Traore posted 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block across 23 minutes Saturday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 110-96 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Traore led South Bay in rebounds and steals in the season-opening win. The 21-year-old impressed off the bench, and the two-way big man's 7-foot-3 wingspan makes him an intriguing prospect for the Lakers, who aren't expecting him to make many contributions at the NBA level in 2024-25.