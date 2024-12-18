Armel Traore News: Off injury report

Traore (quadriceps) isn't listed on the Lakers' injury report for Thursday's game against the Kings, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Traore missed The Lakers' most recent contest with a bruised quad, but he's been cleared to suit up Thursday. Traore had been part of the rotation in five of the last six games before the injury, averaging 2.0 points and 2.4 rebounds across 10.0 minutes.