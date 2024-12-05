Armel Traore News: Rare appearance in loss

Traore ended with four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 134-93 loss to the Heat.

Traore suited up for just the sixth time this season, three of which have come in the past week. The Lakers are struggling at the moment, resulting in their depth pieces shifting into the rotation. Across his six games played, Traore has scored a total of 10 points, providing very little in terms of tangible numbers.