Traore posted 25 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Traore paced South Bay in points and rebounds en route to his second double-double in the G League this season. The big man has gone 8-for-9 from the charity stripe thus far.